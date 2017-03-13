A new battlefield: Gou maps vision for medical zone on former front-line island

Once the front line in the Chinese Civil War, Kinmen could soon become a battlefield of another sort, after tycoon Terry Gou (郭台銘) announced plans for an advanced medical care zone on the island.

Gou said Sunday he hoped both sides of the strait would jointly establish a special zone for medical care and treatment on Kinmen, a Taiwan-controlled island group off southern China.

Kinmen "should have a new start as the front line in the battle against aging, illness and death," Gou said, while announcing the establishment of a global alliance to combat breast cancer.

Kinmen was occupied by Japan between 1937 and 1945, and was subject to heavy shelling as the Kuomintang (KMT) army retreated from the mainland near the end of the Chinese Civil War.

It proved an important line of defense for the KMT as it sought to repel an invasion of Taiwan by the People's Liberation Army during the First and Second Taiwan Strait crises.

'New start'

But Gou said he hoped that through his plan, Kinmen would "have a new start as the front line in the battle against aging, illness and death."

"If this can be achieved in Kinmen, it will kick-start both the promotion of the health care industry in Kinmen and the promotion of peace across the Taiwan Strait," said Gou, the founder and chairman of the world's largest contract electronics maker, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

Gou said he intended to use his wealth and influence to turn Kinmen into a global center for the advancement of quality health care, as well as an area where people from Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China could conveniently receive top-quality medical care.