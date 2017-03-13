8 ships in sights of Green Island oil spill probe

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Maritime Port Bureau (MPB) and the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said Sunday they were investigating eight vessels over an oil spill discovered Thursday off the coast of Green Island.

The MPB said that through using data provided by the EPA's oil pollution simulation system along with its own automatic vessel identification system, they were able to identify the eight unnamed vessels as the most likely source of

the spill.

It said six of the ships had previously anchored in Taiwan.

Taiwan's ports have been put on notice to report sightings of the eight vessels.

Should any of the ships dock in Taiwan, authorities had been instructed to board the vessels to carry out additional inquiries,

the bureau added.

However, it said that none of the eight ships were currently scheduled to return to Taiwan.

Cleanup Still Underway

The coast guard said that oil from the spill in the waters surrounding Green Island had been largely removed, but added that cleanup efforts on land were still underway.

Authorities began gathering early morning yesterday to take the opportunity of the low tide to clean the island's coral reefs by hand.

According to Taitung County's Environmental Protection Department, cleanup efforts on Saturday alone saw a total of 123 kilograms of oil and 492 kilograms of garbage removed

According to the department, divers from around the nation have been recruited to conduct investigate and assess the extent of the environmental damage to the area.

The first party of divers was deployed yesterday, led by local divers familiar with the area, the department said.