News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Tuesday

February, 28, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

In bloom
CNA  February 28, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
CNA -- Penghu's Gaillardia Garden (澎湖菊苑), a 4-hectare flower bed seen in this photo taken Monday, Feb. 27, survived the recent cold weather and the northeasterly winds due to the hard work of the Forestry Bureau. The large span of land, which takes up to three days to water, is expected to last until this April with the continued efforts of the government.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Do you like rocks?
NEXT ARTICLE
Something fishy
Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search