February, 28, 2017
In bloom
CNA February 28, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
CNA -- Penghu's Gaillardia Garden (澎湖菊苑), a 4-hectare flower bed seen in this photo taken Monday, Feb. 27, survived the recent cold weather and the northeasterly winds due to the hard work of the Forestry Bureau. The large span of land, which takes up to three days to water, is expected to last until this April with the continued efforts of the government.
