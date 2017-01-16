News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Monday

January, 16, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Kenyans sweep Kinmen race

CNA
January 16, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
Cecilia Wayua Michael takes the women's title in the 2017 Kinmen Marathon on Sunday, Jan. 15. Michael completed the women's race in 2:51:06, while George Mbugua Nguyen of Kenya completed the men's marathon in 2:20:46 to snatch the men's title. The winners of the men's and women's divisions each earned NT$200,000 (US$6,338) in prize money.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search