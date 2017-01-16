|
Kenyans sweep Kinmen race
CNA
January 16, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
Cecilia Wayua Michael takes the women's title in the 2017 Kinmen Marathon on Sunday, Jan. 15. Michael completed the women's race in 2:51:06, while George Mbugua Nguyen of Kenya completed the men's marathon in 2:20:46 to snatch the men's title. The winners of the men's and women's divisions each earned NT$200,000 (US$6,338) in prize money.
