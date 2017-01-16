|
A good day for woodball
CNA
January 16, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
Contestants play woodball in Penghu's first Freshman Cup, Sunday, Jan. 15. About a hundred aficionados of woodball — a cross between croquet and golf —
gathered to test their skills on a grassy plain on the outlying island county. Woodball was invented in Taiwan in the 1990s and is now played in over 40 countries, according to the Taipei-headquartered International Woodball Federation.
