Emphatic 'no' in Penghu casino vote

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- In a referendum Saturday, Penghu residents gave an emphatic thumbs down to a proposal to build casinos on the island chain.

Voter turnout was 39.56 percent, the county said, and nearly 81 percent of voters rejected the proposal.

A breakdown of results shows 26,598 voters voted "no" to building a resort complex with attached gambling facilities, while only 6,210 voters said "yes." There were 216 invalid votes, according to the county.

Saturday's vote was the second of its kind held in Penghu County.

The first, held in September 2009, also resulted in a "no" to casinos in Penghu.

World-class Ecological Art Island

The anti-casino coalition issued a statement soon after Saturday's results were announced, stressing that it wanted "clean hometowns."

"We will categorically reject any similar project if raised in the future," the statement said.

The coalition also called for Penghu residents to shelve conflicts inflamed during the referendum process and to join forces with each other to create a better future for Penghu.

The group urged the central government to devote all-out efforts to develop Penghu into a "world-class ecological art island" and to scrap gaming clauses from the national Offshore Islands Development Act.

Although gambling is not allowed on Taiwan proper, the Legislative Yuan passed an amendment to the Offshore Islands Development Act in January 2009 allowing outlying islands to establish tourist casinos if locals agreed to it via referendum.

New Vote in Three Years Unlikely

Under the Referendum Act, identical referendums cannot be raised within three years of each other.

Chen Meng, convener of Penghu's pro-casino coalition, said that his group would not attempt to hold a similar referendum in three years.

He said he hoped the ruling Democratic Progressive Party would devote more effort to developing Penghu's economy and tourism.

Chen attributed the referendum results to President Tsai Ing-wen's public opposition to setting up casinos in Penghu, expressed during the run-up to the vote on Saturday.