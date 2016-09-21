Taiwan asks Google to blur military structures

The Coast Guard Administration said Tuesday it had asked Google to blur imagery of unidentified Taiping Island military structures viewable on its Earth and Maps services.

The satellite photo shows four giant tetrapod-shaped structures on the northwestern shoreline of the island, which is controlled by Taiwan but claimed by several countries.

CGA Minister Lee Chung-wei (李仲威) said in a legislative session Tuesday that the function of the structures was classified military information and could not be disclosed.

The administration had already contacted Google and requested that the imagery be blurred, Lee said.

The structures could still be seen on Google Maps as of press time.

Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬) said the bar on information extended to all military structures and facilities on Taiping Island, the largest of the naturally occurring Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

"It is inconvenient for us to reveal any military facilities we are installing on Taiping Island and what their purposes are, as they are all considered secret," Feng told reporters after the legislative session.

Gov't to Check for More Breaches

Asked by Kuomintang Legislator Alicia Wang (王育敏) whether the Taiping sighting was the only breach of classified military information by Google Earth, Feng said the Defense Ministry would investigate the matter and, if necessary, report any additional breaches to Google.

Imagery that reveals major infrastructure or engineering projects are frequently blurred by Google Earth at the request of governments worldwide, and Taiwan should do likewise, Wang said during the legislative session.

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) stressed too that the Defense Ministry ought to see to it as quickly as possible if there were other military facilities inappropriately exposed. CGA has finished the checking, according to Lee.

Air Defense Tower?

The objects, about three to four stories high, appear to surround a circular structure on the shore. They were not present in Google Earth's previous satellite imagery taken in last January last year.

Reportedly still under construction, the structures sparked speculation that they are anti-aircraft towers. Kuomintang Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said the structures were already there when he last visited Taiping in late July. Chiang led a group of legislators to visit Taiping in what they said was an effort to uphold Taiwan's sovereignty claim over the island and to protest a Hague ruling that classified Taiping as a rock rather than an island.