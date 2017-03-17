Put your hands up for Nantou

Students practice ballet on the square outside the Nantou County Government building on Thursday, March 16. The students, from the Long Pu Elementary School (龍埔國小) in New Taipei's Sanxia District, were staying at a hotel near the building to attend the National Students' Dance Competition on Thursday. They took advantage of the square outside the building to practice before the competition, and their flash mob-like performance caught the eyes of the passers-by.