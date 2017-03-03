Winter wonderland

|
CNA March 3, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
A visitor is seen hiking through snow on Xueshan, also known as the Snow Mountain, on Thursday, March 2. A strong cold front has arrived on the island just after the 228 holiday earlier this week. Several areas in the Shei-pa National Park have turned silver again, with snow accumulating of nearly 10 centimeters. The Seventh Special Police Corps of the National Police Agency warned visitors to be extremely carefully in the coming days.
