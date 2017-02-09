|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 9, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Nantou attractions
|
CNA February 9, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
Cherry blossoms are in bloom at the Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area (奧萬大) in central Taiwan's Nantou County. The Forestry Bureau welcomes visitors to Aowanda to observe Taiwan's cherry blossoms.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
3
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
4
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'
5
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
6
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
7
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
8
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
9
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
10
Beijing rejects Trump's suggestion to negotiate one-China policy