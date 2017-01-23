Cycle in paradise

CNA -- This file photo shows a cycling route in central Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake area that was chosen by global travel search engine Skyscanner recently as one of the world's top 8 cycle paths. "You can bring your family members to ride slowly on the smooth bike path to experience the Sun Moon Lake's paradise-like view from a whole new perspective; or you can challenge yourself to complete the 33-kilometer-long round-the-lake path," according to a Jan. 17 article on the Skyscanner website. The renowned tourist destination was given similar recognition by CNN's travel website in 2012, which picked it as one of the world's top 10 cycle routes.