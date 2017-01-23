News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Monday

January, 23, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Cycle in paradise
CNA  January 23, 2017, 12:19 am TWN
CNA -- This file photo shows a cycling route in central Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake area that was chosen by global travel search engine Skyscanner recently as one of the world's top 8 cycle paths. "You can bring your family members to ride slowly on the smooth bike path to experience the Sun Moon Lake's paradise-like view from a whole new perspective; or you can challenge yourself to complete the 33-kilometer-long round-the-lake path," according to a Jan. 17 article on the Skyscanner website. The renowned tourist destination was given similar recognition by CNN's travel website in 2012, which picked it as one of the world's top 10 cycle routes.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search