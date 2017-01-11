|
Foreign laborer dies after falling into ravine
CNA
January 11, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI -- A foreign worker was found dead Tuesday after falling into a 100-meter deep ravine, police in Nantou County said that day.
According to the man's roommate, the worker left on a motorcycle Monday with the plan of walking along the Hehuan Creek toward Hehuan Mountain's west peak to pick garnoderma fungus, but did not return to his accommodation that night.
The roommate then reported the matter to the police. While police were searching for him, they were informed that a motorcycle had been found four kilometers into the Acacia trail and the man's body was subsequently discovered in the ravine.
