Man dies in Nantou paragliding accident

A man died in a paragliding accident in Puli, Nantou County on Saturday, with initial investigations pointing to a failed takeoff.

The paraglider took off from Puli's Hushan — a popular location for the sport — spiraling to heights of up to 200 meters before crashing to the ground below, reports say.

One side of the paraglider's wing snagged while the man surnamed Lu, who was about 50 years old, was in the air.

Before Lu could attempt to resolve the problem, he plummeted to the ground, crashing into a mountain slope used by local paragliders for takeoff.

Other reports suggested that Lu had glided into turbulent air space, leaving him unable to completely open the wings of his paraglider. Eyewitnesses reported seeing Lu rapidly spiraling in the air before falling.

When paramedics and police arrived at the scene, the man was already dead from head injuries. According to reports, his head had cracked upon impact even though he was wearing a helmet.

Initial reports circulated a gruesome photo of a blood-splattered pavement where the paraglider lay after crash-landing.

Nantou County Fire Department representatives told local media that the man had been paragliding with his coach. The cause of Lu's fall was likely a result of a failed takeoff, the fire department said.

According to the Central News Agency, the coach quickly realized that something was amiss with Lu's takeoff and made a phone call to report the problem while the paraglider was still in the air.

Investigations were still underway as of press time. Police were searching for the paragliding coach who accompanied Lu into the sky, who may shed light on the cause of the accident.

Lu had two years of paragliding experience, local media reported.

The man was not carrying any identification when the accident occurred.

He is believed to have been a resident of Taichung City and a member of local paragliding club.