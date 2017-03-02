News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Thursday

March, 2, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Butane takes a tumble
CNA  March 2, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
CNA -- A truck that was transporting butane gas was overturned during a trip on the Provincial Highway 1 on Wednesday. Following the accident, the Miaoli County Fire Department was contacted and deployed to provide security and assistance. Luckily, the tank carrying the gas was secured and no leaks were found. The driver also suffered minor injuries. As for the cause of the accident, preliminary investigations suggest speeding as the reason for the truck being overturned.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search