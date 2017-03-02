Butane takes a tumble

CNA -- A truck that was transporting butane gas was overturned during a trip on the Provincial Highway 1 on Wednesday. Following the accident, the Miaoli County Fire Department was contacted and deployed to provide security and assistance. Luckily, the tank carrying the gas was secured and no leaks were found. The driver also suffered minor injuries. As for the cause of the accident, preliminary investigations suggest speeding as the reason for the truck being overturned.