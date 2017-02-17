|
International Edition
Friday
February, 17, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Burnin' rubber
|
CNA February 17, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
|
Firefighters battle a fire at a recycling center in Miaoli City on Thursday, Feb. 16. The fire went on for 22 hours before it was finally put out on Thursday noon, sending a thick cloud of black smoke hanging over the city. Residents complained of the stench of burned plastic and rubber, while some complained of dizziness and of having been "poisoned."
;
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
3
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
4
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
5
Taiwan dismisses "petty" concerns of China over Trump's inauguration
6
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA
7
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
8
Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore
9
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
10
All aboard! Taipei's new sightseeing buses offer double the fun