Friday

February, 17, 2017

Burnin' rubber
CNA  February 17, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
Firefighters battle a fire at a recycling center in Miaoli City on Thursday, Feb. 16. The fire went on for 22 hours before it was finally put out on Thursday noon, sending a thick cloud of black smoke hanging over the city. Residents complained of the stench of burned plastic and rubber, while some complained of dizziness and of having been "poisoned."
