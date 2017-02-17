News
You don't see this every day
CNA  February 17, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
An overturned car lies sideways in Da-an River in Miaoli County's quiet township of Tai-an. A wanted criminal surnamed Peng was found wet and nearly unconscious behind some bushes after his car overturned in the river, officers said on Thursday. Wanted for drug possession, he drove the vehicle into the river bank when being chased by police.
