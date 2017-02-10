News
February, 10, 2017

Meet you in Miaoli
CNA  February 10, 2017, 12:30 am TWN
Performers put on a dragon dance in Miaoli City as fireworks go off on Thursday, Feb. 9. Traditional Hakka celebrations for the lantern festival kicked off Thursday and will last until Saturday. Traffic controls will be imposed in the main festival area. More information can be found on the Miaoli City Office website. Shuttle buses between the venue and Miaoli Station are also available.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

