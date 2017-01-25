Look out! It's got a banjo!

|
CNA January 25, 2017
Several people take pictures with the mascot of Miaoli County's new studio park. The new attraction opened yesterday, and doubles as both a film studio equipped with old Taiwanese scenery and architecture, as well as a park that is open to the general public. Several local actors were invited to the opening of the park, and endorsed the venue for its usefulness and beauty. Aside from scenic attractions, the park also incudes various arts and technology installments such as a Virtual Reality experience room.
