Eight Thai women arrested for prostitution in Miaoli County
CNA  January 24, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Police have arrested eight women from Thailand for being involved in the illegal sex trade in Miaoli County, but they are still trying to identify those who were responsible for the bringing the women into Taiwan.

The Thai nationals, aged between 20 and 30, came to Taiwan of their own volition and were offering sex services at a rented apartment in Zhunan Township, Zhunan police said Monday.

The women said they came to the island using the visa-free treatment Taiwan offers to Thai travelers with the intention of engaging in prostitution before and during the Lunar New Year festival, the police said.

They were taken to Zhunan by unidentified handlers soon after their arrival in Taiwan and began their "business," selling 30-minute sessions for NT$2,200 (US$70), the police said.

