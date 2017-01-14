Green turtle makes unscheduled visit to power plant

TAIPEI -- Staff at Tunghsiao thermal power plant in Miaoli were surprised to find an unexpected visitor near the facility's water treatment plant on Thursday — a sea turtle.

With the turtle's shell appearing dry, it was placed in a bucket filled with sea water to prevent any further dehydration.

Staff also contacted Miaoli County Government's Agricultural Department for assistance, which determined that the turtle was an endangered species.

Technical specialist Huang Sen-ming (黃森明) said the turtle, 52-cm long, 33-cm wide and weighing nearly 20 kilograms, probably lost its way during migration, following the flow of the ocean to the plant's intake duct and swimming a further 1.4 kilometers into the facility.

The turtle did not appear to be injured in any way and seemed refreshed after being placed in the sea water, Huang said.

This is the first time a green turtle has been found inside the facility since it started commercial operations in the 1960s.

After passing a cursory health check, the turtle was released back into the sea in the afternoon, with staff shouting encouragement.