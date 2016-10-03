The unresolved dilemma of the FPG refinery

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Students from Ciaotou Elementary School's Syucuo branch in the shadow of Formosa Plastic's largest petrochemicals complex have been relocated four times in four years.

Parents protesting the central government's decision to move the students over pollution fears have drawn national attention.

The story dominated national headlines from late August until early September, with experts from various fields opining on the matter.

But parents have described the evidence for the move as relying on "one man's story."

The furor was calmed by the government agreeing to second round of sample collection.

The parents wish to prove that results from a report conducted between 2013 and the middle of this year were solid.

But controversy still stalks the latest agreement.

The second round of sample collection plans to use the same methods as utilized by the previous report.

But parents have argued the methods in question are a poor indicator of exposure to pollution from the refinery.

The government will, as before, test student's urine for traces of TdGA, the major metabolite of VCM.

VCM has been classified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a Group A human carcinogen.

Parents have argued however, that TdGA residues are not necessarily a result of the students' close proximity to the refinery.

They say other factors may be to blame, including inhalation of second-hand smoke and motorcycle emissions.

It remains doubtful therefore that the government can convince parents with a second round of results when they have already expressed their skepticism over the methods employed.

The PVC plant within the Sixth Naphtha Refinery — singled out by the government as the likely source of VCM — is currently out of operation and undergoing annual repairs.

Critics question how this round of samples can be relevant when the identified likely cause of VCM emissions is not in operation.

Moreover, if the government stands by the accusations in its first report, blaming pollution from the Sixth Naphtha Refinery for endangering the health of locals, it seems odd it has not acted to limit the level of emissions.