Navy personnel accused of illegal drug use

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Fresh charges of illegal drug use within the armed forces surfaced Saturday, with two sailors allegedly caught taking ketamine in a Kaohsiung nightclub.

The pair, surnamed Lee and Huang, were arrested during a

2 a.m. raid by police on a nightclub in the port city.

The arrests come on the back of a wave of scandals involving illegal drug abuse in the

armed forces.

More than 50 packages of amphetamines and ketamine were found on Ching Chuan Kang Air Base (清泉崗空軍基地) in Taichung on Feb. 27.

Twenty-seven of the base's 2,000 personnel later tested positive for proscribed substances, including morphine.

In response to Lee and Huang's arrest, the Navy Command said in a statement it had instructed related units to convene a personnel review committee to decide on possible disciplinary action.

"The Navy will stick to its zero-tolerance approach to drug use," the statement said.

In light of the fresh revelations, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying urged the Ministry of National Defense to quickly conduct a probe into the case and publicize the investigation results.