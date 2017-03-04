News
Bad air in western Taiwan
CNA  March 4, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
Kaohsiung is shrouded in haze Friday, March 3. The Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network reported that the air quality in the western part of the nation was relatively poor Friday, with most of the network's stations detecting below normal quality air in certain areas, and even hazardous quality air in others.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

