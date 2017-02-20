|
Activists choked with rage
CNA February 20, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
CNA -- Locals demand clean air during a demonstration in Greater Kaohsiung, Sunday, Feb. 19. Thousands in Kaohsiung and Taichung held protests to demand that the government solve air pollution problems and "protect their right to breathe."
