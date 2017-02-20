|
Quack to the repair shop ...
|
CNA February 20, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
|
CNA -- Kaohsiung's "duck bus," which is as famous for traveling on water as it is for breaking down often, navigates the Love River on Sunday, Feb. 19. The rudder of the amphibious vehicle got stuck during a journey yesterday, stranding its 23 passengers. The bus was able to get a tow from the nearby solar-powered "Love Boat," another attraction in the harbor city.
.
|
