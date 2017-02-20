News
Quack to the repair shop ...
CNA  February 20, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
CNA -- Kaohsiung's "duck bus," which is as famous for traveling on water as it is for breaking down often, navigates the Love River on Sunday, Feb. 19. The rudder of the amphibious vehicle got stuck during a journey yesterday, stranding its 23 passengers. The bus was able to get a tow from the nearby solar-powered "Love Boat," another attraction in the harbor city.
