New year, old tradition

A "weiya," or year-end banquet, for homeless people in Greater Kaohsiung, Saturday, Jan. 21. The local government and social welfare organizations yesterday hosted a 60-table banquet, one of many held across Taiwan ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Social welfare workers help a homeless man board a mobile shower truck in Kaohsiung on Saturday, Jan. 21. Ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, charities across Taiwan have begun holding year-end banquets and offering haircuts and other services to the homeless and other marginalized groups.