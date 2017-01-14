News
University presidents hold conference

The China Post news staff
January 14, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
The 2017 National Conference for College and University Presidents was held Thursday and Friday at Kaohsiung's National Chi Nan University.

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) attended the event on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen, who was on a tour of Central American allies.

Chen said that while the president was out of the country, she had been asking for daily updates and briefings over the phone. Chen also said that the president has designated him to attend the conference because she saw the annual event as a critical one, and apologized for her absence.

The vice president went on to say that presidents of the nation's higher education institutes served as important pillars in the country, and he encouraged them to continue their excellent work in nurturing the minds of Taiwan's future.

Around 250 educators from the 158 college and universities attended the two-day conference.

