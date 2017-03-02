Take me down to Turtle Island

CNA -- This file photo shows visitors sailing toward Guishan Island. Guishan Island, also known as Turtle Island, located on the Northeast coast of Taiwan, was reopened to visitors on Wednesday, after being closed for three months during winter over safety concerns. The island has attracted more than 100,000 visitors every year since it was opened to tourists in 2000. Visitors have to register with the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area to board the island. No more than 1,800 visitors are allowed on each day.