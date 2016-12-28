News
A bird's-eye view with a price

CNA
December 28, 2016, 12:11 am TWN
This undated photo shows tourists taking selfies at a popular site in Yilan County. The Ministry of Transportation and Communication's tourism bureau on Tuesday said authorities found cracks in the rocks at the renowned tourist spot "eagle rock tip" (鷹石尖), warning tourists not to stand on them or risk the formation's collapse. "Eagle rock tip" was previously voted one of Taiwan's top 10 destinations by netizens. It is located in Toucheng Township, Yilan County, at an altitude of 411 meters. Locals named it "eagle rock tip" because the shape of the rocks looks like the head of an eagle jutting out from a hill.
