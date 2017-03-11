Ever seen fire fly?

This undated photo provided by the Hualien Forest Bureau shows fireflies lighting up the Danongdafu Forest Park. March and April are the best time to admire fireflies on the plain in Danongdafu Forest Park, local authorities said on Friday when promoting this year's firefly season. Before entering the park, visitors must register online for a tour that includes a professional tour guide and local-produced souvenir. Director of Hualien's Forest Bureau said that the forest was located at a low attitude, with little industrial development, and boasts the longest cycle trail in Taiwan.