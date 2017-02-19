|
International Edition
Sunday
February, 19, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Not for everyone
|
CNA February 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
|
In this undated file photo, a train pulls into a station. Ahead of the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday, Taiwan Railways Administration has arranged for six extra trains to run to Hualien and Taitung on Feb. 24, 25 and 28. Tickets are offered only to passengers whose national ID starts with "U" or "V," which indicate Hualien and Taitung residency.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
3
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
4
Taiwan dismisses "petty" concerns of China over Trump's inauguration
5
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA
6
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
7
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
8
Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore
9
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
10
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report