News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Sunday

February, 19, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Not for everyone
CNA  February 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
In this undated file photo, a train pulls into a station. Ahead of the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday, Taiwan Railways Administration has arranged for six extra trains to run to Hualien and Taitung on Feb. 24, 25 and 28. Tickets are offered only to passengers whose national ID starts with "U" or "V," which indicate Hualien and Taitung residency.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search