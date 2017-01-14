Paradise on Earth

|
January 14, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
Tourists visit a sea of flowers that are blooming in Huatung Valley, between Hualien and Taitung, on Friday, Jan. 13. Local authorities said more than 7,000 hectares of flowers had been planted to create a beautiful view of the valley for local and foreign tourists alike. They also said everyone should embrace the chance to see the variety of flora species brought together thanks to the unique environments of Hualien and Taitung.
