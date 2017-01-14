News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Saturday

January, 14, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Paradise on Earth

CNA
January 14, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
Tourists visit a sea of flowers that are blooming in Huatung Valley, between Hualien and Taitung, on Friday, Jan. 13. Local authorities said more than 7,000 hectares of flowers had been planted to create a beautiful view of the valley for local and foreign tourists alike. They also said everyone should embrace the chance to see the variety of flora species brought together thanks to the unique environments of Hualien and Taitung.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search