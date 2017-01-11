|
Money-losing routes to Hualien will continue
CNA
January 11, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI -- The Ministry of Transportation and Communications vowed on Tuesday that the money-losing Taipei-Hualien and Taichung-Hualien routes served previously by TransAsia Airways will continue to be operated after February although the airfare is likely to go up.
The routes, which are being operated for an interim period by Mandarin Airlines until Feb. 15, won't be suspended in order to serve people traveling to eastern Taiwan, which does not have convenient land transportation links, the ministry said.
