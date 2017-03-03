Meet a good dog: Latte is a sweet girl

A ban on euthanasia for strays came into effect in February, a milestone policy that shelters across Taiwan have been struggling to accommodate. Many public shelters are reducing the number of animals they accept, while private ones don't have extra capacity to absorb the fast-growing stray population. The China Post is partnering with trusted local rescuers to introduce one animal each week. These are mostly ones that — because of their coloring, age, medical needs or other traits — have been overlooked by would-be adopters.

This mild-mannered girl was abandoned along Xindian River and then went on a long meandering journey across Northern Taiwan.

Latte was picked up by dog catchers, released after being spayed and taken in by a family after she wandered into an alley near Taipei's Songjiang Road in December 2015.

After trying to adopt her out and failing, the family put her in the hands of a private organization that's still trying to find her a home of her own.

"She is very amiable to dogs and to people, very obedient and stable, and knows commands," her rescuer says.

Estimated age: 3-4 years

Waiting for: 1 year, 2 months

Health: Good

Location: Hsinchu

To meet: Contact chinapost.community@gmail.com (English and Chinese)