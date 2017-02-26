'Communal fridge' aims to reduce food waste

TAIPEI -- To reduce food waste and help the needy, the Hsinchu City government has launched a "communal refrigerator" program that allows retailers to share excess food with others.

Under the program, food donated by retailers such as supermarkets and bakeries are collected and stored in the communal refrigerators, which are open to people who need it, the city's Department of Social Affairs said.

The main goals of the program are "sharing your excess food" and "taking the food you need," the department said.

The first group of such refrigerators was launched in the Minfu community in the north district Friday.

The refrigerators will be open every Monday to Friday, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to the department.

More such refrigerators will soon become available in two other locations: the Kuantung community in the east district, and the Neihu community in the Hsiangshan district.

While presiding over the opening ceremony for the Minfu communal refrigerators Friday, Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) expressed his appreciation to Cotton Field Organic Co. for donating six commercial refrigerators and food to allow the program to start smoothly.

He predicted that at each of the three locations, the communal refrigerators can serve 800 people per month and prevent approximately 1,000 kilograms of food from going to waste.