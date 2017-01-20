|
New year, new wheels
|
CNA January 20, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
|
Police officers on donated scooters put on a demonstration in Hsinchu City on Thursday, Jan. 18. Security around the country will be bolstered until Feb. 2 for the safety of road users during the Lunar New Year, during which both foot and vehicle traffic will see a sharp increase. Hsinchu City displayed its new fleet of civilian-donated patrol scooters Thursday, in what was hailed as a symbol of unity between law enforcement and the general public.
|
