New year, new wheels

Police officers on donated scooters put on a demonstration in Hsinchu City on Thursday, Jan. 18. Security around the country will be bolstered until Feb. 2 for the safety of road users during the Lunar New Year, during which both foot and vehicle traffic will see a sharp increase. Hsinchu City displayed its new fleet of civilian-donated patrol scooters Thursday, in what was hailed as a symbol of unity between law enforcement and the general public.