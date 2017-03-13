Trunk of tour bus bursts into flames in Chiayi, injuring 1

TAIPEI -- Police are investigating an explosion in the luggage compartment of a tour bus parked outside a temple in Puzi, Chiayi County on Sunday morning, as a result of which the driver's left hand was injured.

All passengers, lay believers from Kaohsiung's Zuoying District on a pilgrimage to Buddhist and Daoist temples, were not on the bus when the explosion occurred at about 9 a.m. The driver declined to see a doctor saying the injury was minor.

Local police speculated that the explosion might have been caused by incense burners, firecrackers or gas bottles in the luggage compartment, but indicated the investigation is ongoing.

A tour bus overturned on a ramp connecting two national freeways in Nangang District in Taipei on Feb. 13, killing 33 people and injuring 11.

Transportation and tourism officials on Feb. 21 introduced new rules mandating that day trip tour packages starting early in the morning and returning late have to use two drivers, imposing a maximum continuous shift for drivers of 10 hours.

Some travel agents noted on Sunday that although the authorities are more tightly regulating tour packages managed by travel agents, numerous pilgrimage tour groups offer three-day package tours around Taiwan which involve long driving hours every day.

A travel agent presented an itinerary that he said was from such a group. This indicates the journey starts in Taipei at 6 a.m. on Day 1, staying in a hotel in Pingtung County's Hengchun Township, the southernmost township on the island. It then goes through Taitung County, staying at a hotel in Hualien City in eastern Taiwan on Day 2 and proceeds through Yilan County, returning to Taipei on Day 3.

Tourism Bureau official Chen Chiung-hua (陳瓊華) said if a pilgrimage group is managed by a travel agent the bureau can check if it is legal or not, but many such group are not managed by travel agencies.