January, 25, 2017
I hear the train a-comin'
January 25, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
A tour train decorated with art from the indigenous Tsou People is parked on the platform during an unveiling press conference yesterday. The Taiwan Railway Administration announce the new train service yesterday, stating that the a special route will be opened every Wednesday between March 1 to April 26, to take tourists to the Tsou village of Lalauya in Alishan. The special tourist train will likely boost visitors to the village to help boost tourism in the surrounding area.
