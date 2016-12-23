Alishan rail to run old-style cypress carriages on Dec. 24

TAIPEI -- To commemorate 104 years of history, the Alishan Forest Railway will run retro-style cypress carriages from Chiayi to Beimen Station this weekend, the Alishan Forest Railway Branch (AFRB) said on Thursday.

When the line was opened in 1912, the Alishan Forest Railway initially ran from Chiayi to Erwanping, but was extended to Alishan Station two years later on December 25, 1914, hence the announcement of the special anniversary, the AFRB said.

Although originally constructed for logging, the railway is today primarily a tourist attraction, with unique Z-shaped switchbacks, tunnels and wooden bridges. The Alishan Forest railway can climb to an elevation of 2,200 meters above sea level, making it the one and only rail service of its kind in Taiwan.

According to the railway branch, the cypress carriages will depart Chiayi Station for Beimen on December 24 at 1:30 p.m, 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are NT$38 (US$1.18) for adults and NT$19 for minors.

The line currently uses diesel locomotives though occasional special public runs still use the old steam powered Shay locomotives.