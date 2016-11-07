Patient dead after police car slams into ambulance: reports

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A man being transported by ambulance died after a police car allegedly slammed into the rescue vehicle in Chiayi County on Sunday, police said.

According to police investigations, the ambulance was carrying a 68-year-old man, surnamed Huang, from Yunlin County to Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital to receive medical care.

When the ambulance passed by Chiayi's Liujiao Township (六腳鄉), it approached a Chiayi County police car. The police said the ambulance is suspected to have tried to overtake the police car, but collided into it, causing the police car to run into a tree while the ambulance veered into a steep ditch next to the road. Police later stated that the squad car had switched on its left turn signal.

Huang was reportedly severely injured during the accident. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The driver of the ambulance, the accompanying physician, the nurse, and the two police officers in the other vehicle were also sent to the hospital, but no serious injuries were reported.

Reports said the nurse sustained wounds to her head, while the ambulance driver and physician had slight injuries on their arms and legs.

Police said they have not yet identified the cause of the accident, but will continue to investigate the case further.

According to local media, the head of the ambulance company, surnamed Ding, said the ambulance had sounded its horn to warn the police vehicle, but the police car had not moved away.

Ding said the firm would demand the police pay repair fees.

"They are welcome to check the dashcam," said Ding, saying that there were clear collision marks on the side of the ambulance and that the police car was positioned to the rear of the ambulance after the accident occurred. "It's clear which vehicle ran into the other."