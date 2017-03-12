|
Light aircraft crash-landing in Changhua leaves pilot injured
|
The China Post news staff March 12, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A pilot was injured Saturday when his light aircraft crash-landed in the central county of Changhua, police said.
The 55-year-old, surnamed Chen, was conscious when he was sent to a hospital near the site in Bitou Township, according to authorities.
Police said Chen suffered only head and limb injuries and did not break any bones.
A farmer surnamed Lee witnessed the accident. He told the police that he saw the aircraft shake violently while flying at about the height of a two-story building, before crash-landing in a paddy field.
Strong northwestern wind made Chen lose control of the plane two minutes after take off, police said.
|
