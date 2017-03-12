News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Sunday

March, 12, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Light aircraft crash-landing in Changhua leaves pilot injured
The China Post news staff  March 12, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A pilot was injured Saturday when his light aircraft crash-landed in the central county of Changhua, police said.

The 55-year-old, surnamed Chen, was conscious when he was sent to a hospital near the site in Bitou Township, according to authorities.

Police said Chen suffered only head and limb injuries and did not break any bones.

A farmer surnamed Lee witnessed the accident. He told the police that he saw the aircraft shake violently while flying at about the height of a two-story building, before crash-landing in a paddy field.

Strong northwestern wind made Chen lose control of the plane two minutes after take off, police said.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search