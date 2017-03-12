Light aircraft crash-landing in Changhua leaves pilot injured

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A pilot was injured Saturday when his light aircraft crash-landed in the central county of Changhua, police said.

The 55-year-old, surnamed Chen, was conscious when he was sent to a hospital near the site in Bitou Township, according to authorities.

Police said Chen suffered only head and limb injuries and did not break any bones.

A farmer surnamed Lee witnessed the accident. He told the police that he saw the aircraft shake violently while flying at about the height of a two-story building, before crash-landing in a paddy field.

Strong northwestern wind made Chen lose control of the plane two minutes after take off, police said.