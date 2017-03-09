Changhua signs MOU with offshore wind firms

TAIPEI -- The Changhua County government signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday with two wind energy developers that will see them invest NT$210 billion (US$6.8 billion) in renewable energy resources in central Taiwan.

The MOU was signed by Changhua Magistrate Wei Ming-ku, Swancor Renewable Energy Co. Chairman Robert Tsai and Macquarie Formosa 1 Co. Chairman John Jackman.

The seabed within 60 kilometers of the Changhua coast is less than 50 meters deep and covers an area as big as 2,300 square kilometers, which is suitable for the exploration and development of wind energy, said Wei.

He said the county is dedicated to developing wind power and plans to set up 800-1,000 wind turbines.

Jackman, who is also managing director of Australian investment firm Macquarie Capital, said that in 2012, Macquarie Capital invested in offshore wind projects of 1.3 gigawatts, mainly in Germany and the United Kingdom, and that he hopes to provide knowledge, technology and job opportunities.