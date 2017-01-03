Promoting traditional industries of Changhua, one tourist at a time

TAIPEI -- A tourism association dedicated to promoting the traditional industries of Changhua County was established in the county's Xiushui Township on Sunday.

At the inauguration ceremony held in the morning, Changhua County Magistrate Wei Ming-ku said the association would help to promote local industries and attract tourists to the county.

"Xiushui Township is well known for its agricultural produce, umbrella manufacturing, food processing and many other things," Wei explained, adding that Changhua was also looking to promote its many cultural attractions and natural beauty.

He also told the people of Xiushui that the county government will continue to work with local industry to help promote tourism in the county through the establishment of creative cultural activities.

"We hope the founding of the association will publicize the beautiful natural environment, outstanding local residents and distinctive industries of Changhua," he said.