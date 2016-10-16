Workers bid again to reopen plant

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- About 5,000 protesters from the Formosa Plastics Group rallied outside the headquarters of Changhua County Government on Saturday, demanding it renew a license for a plant suspended over pollution concerns.

The demonstrators, rallying in support of the suspended Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation (FCFC) plant in the central county, displayed placards reading, "Renew the license immediately" and "Resume work immediately."

They said they wanted a "win-win" solution protecting both the environment and their labor rights.

The protesters claimed that the county government sided with environmentalists and blamed Changhua's air pollution problems all on the FCFC plant.

They demanded that the county's magistrate, Wei Ming-ku, talk to them face-to-face.

However, Wei was attending other activities elsewhere, according to reports.

The magistrate, in an article published previously, called on the FCFC to seize the present opportunity to turn itself into a "green energy center" in the area.

It was the third protest that FCFC employees and their families have staged since the Changhua government rejected the plant's application to renew a license for its coal-fired boilers in late September. The plant has now stopped production without the license.

During their protest on Oct. 6, they clashed with police, leaving more than 60 people injured. No violence was reported in the latest demonstration, which was joined by employees from other Formosa Plastics Group plants who feared they might face the same fate.

Lin Chi-wuan, which heads the labor union of Formosa's Sixth Naphtha Refinery in Yunlin County, said the licenses for the Yunlin plant's coal-fired boilers had to be renewed next year.

He said that if the Yunlin government rejected the renewal application, the naphtha plant would have to close down.

Shih En, a representative of FCFC's labor union, said the protest was both a fight for labor rights and a show of the company's good intentions to protect the environment.

He said the FCFC employees' average age was 48 and that the company hoped to let most of them retire within 15 years, during which the plant would undergo a transformation.

The plant's plan to open a "tourism factory" on its premises at the end of the year now has to be called off because of the suspended production, he said.

The United Evening News cited a FCFC worker who complained that the county government was bent on closing the plant.