Formosa Chemicals employees clash with police

More than 60 people were hurt and a dozen hospitalized after a clash in front of Changhua County Hall yesterday.

About 1,000 employees of Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp.'s Changhua plant staged a protest in front of the Changhua County Government building Thursday, clashing with police when they tried to break through a security cordon.

The workers — who were demonstrating for the second time this week — expressed anger over county authorities' refusal to renew the operating permits of their plant's three power generators.

Without the renewed operating permits, the plant is expected to completely shut down on Saturday, leaving the workers without jobs.

The protesters demanded a meeting with Changhua Magistrate Wei Ming-ku, and many of them attempted to break through the police cordon, clashing with police.

According to county authorities, the sulfur content in the bituminous coal used by the Changhua plant's power generators is 1.2 percent, which is above the 0.84-0.87 percent range that the firm had promised to maintain.

Despite being asked repeatedly to improve the situation by the Sept. 28 deadline, the company had failed to meet its promise, according to the county government.

The Formosa Plastics Group (FPG), a mega-conglomerate that owns Formosa Chemicals, said last month that the Changhua plant had not received a fine for causing excessive pollution since 2010.

The FPG accused the Changhua government of forcing the plant closure to pave the way for an urban planning project.

The group has urged the county government to explain why it refused to allow the plant to extend the operations of its power generators.

Changhua Magistrate Replies

Later Thursday, Wei came out to meet the protesters, saying the Cabinet very much cared about the livelihood of the plant's workers.

Wei said the protesting workers should trust him and said the central government would try hard to protect them.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Environmental Protection Agency expected to come up with a proposal to govern air pollution and to achieve balance between industrial development and environmental protection, according to the magistrate.

The ministry said earlier in the week that the company and the protesters should sit down with the county government and find a solution.

Even with Wei's reply, the protesters appeared unmoved and continued their rally in front of the Changhua County Hall, saying that unless Wei presented a solution to reverse the plant shutdown, they would not leave.

The plant in Changhua specializes in the production of select artificial fibers, including nylon and rayon.

Hurt by increasing competition from China, the Changhua plant is the only production site of Formosa Chemicals that is not profitable, with a loss of nearly NT$1.7 billion (US$54.14 million) over the past five years.