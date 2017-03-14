Chinese president to meet with Trump: reports

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- U.S. President Donald Trump plans to invite his Chinese counterpart to his estate in Florida for a two-day summit in April, a U.S. news outlets reported.

According to the news website Axios, Trump will host Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, widely known as his "Winter White House" from April 6 to April 7 "for a lowering-the-temperature summit with vast economic and security implications."

CNN also cited a senior White House official as confirming such plan, but the U.S. news organization also quoted the official as saying that "the plan is only tentative at the moment."

Axios, which first broke the news, cited officials familiar with the planning as saying that the summit will be a "working session" with no golfing planned.

The website has pointed out that Trump's choice of Mar-a-Lago — instead of the "formal and cold" White House — as the location for the summit was "likely to capture the rivals in relaxed, friendly settings."

Both the White House and representatives of Xi had not commented on the reports.

The summit could mark a change of relations between the two presidents.

Trump has repeatedly described China as one of America's top enemies, especially in terms of trade, on his campaign trail.

He had promised to formally label China as a currency manipulator on his first day in office but has yet to do so.

The meeting would also come at a moment of high tension in East Asia as China and South Korea entered into a diplomatic struggle over Seoul's plan to introduce the United States' THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) system in the nation.

North Korea is also a flashpoint in U.S.-China relations.

Trump highlighted North Korea in recent weeks as one of the U.S. biggest security threats. China, on the other hand, is one of Pyongyang's biggest allies but has become increasingly worried about its erratic neighbor.

Beijing suggested last week that the U.S. should suspend its joint defense drills with South Korea in exchange for North Korea to halt its missile tests.

Taiwan on the Agenda

Taiwan would also be high up on the agenda of a meeting between the two presidents.

Trump threw decades

of diplomatic protocols away late last year by accepting a congratulatory phone call from President Tsai Ing-wen.

The then-U.S. president-elect also publicly toyed with the idea that Washington was not bound by the "One China" policy.

The White House announced in February that the president did in fact honor the "One China" policy.

The announcement came shortly after Trump had a phone conversation with Xi for the first time since taking office.