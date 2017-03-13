Judo gold at Baku

This photo courtesy of the International Judo Federation shows Taiwan's Lien Chen-ling (連珍羚), second left, posing with her competitors on Friday, March 10. Lien defeated Dussel Jovana Rogic of Serbia in the women's 57-kg judo final at the Baku Grand Slam 2017 in Azerbaijan on Friday, making her the first Taiwanese to win a Grand Slam gold. The 29-year-old, currently a member of the Komatsu Women's Judo Team in Japan, is the first Taiwanese judo athlete to compete in Japan's professional league.