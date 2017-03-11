Indian community marks Holi Festival, popular celebration to unfold on March 12

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The members and friends of Taiwan's Indian community are presenting a festival of friendship, in celebration of spreading love and the beginning of spring in the Indian Calendar this Sunday.

The Taiwan Indian Festival Committee is hosting the Holi Festival at luguanghe'an park (綠光河岸公園) on March 12, with the support of IAT (Indian Association of Taiwan), Taiwan Tamil Sangam, Taiwan Indians Club and Taiwan Malyali Association.

Holi is referred to as a festival of colors and is a big celebration in India before the arrival of spring, as a symbol of of victory of good over evil. As one of the largest festivals during the year in India, Holi is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th month in Hindu calendar, which usually falls at the end of February or early March on the Gregorian calendar. It's the second time after 2011 where the whole Indian community came together by inviting local and foreign friends.

As the use of colored powder is no longer permitted in Taiwan after a tragic incident occurred at the Formosa Fun Coast park two years ago, coordinators of the event will instead offer water-soluble paints: "Organic, non-flammable, non-toxic, water-based paints that wash off with water will be used & distributed evenly (in packets) to each Holi attendee." Nevertheless, as one can see in the photos, festival goers still had a lot of fun safely with the colored paint at last year's event.

The festival will also include Indian dances performances. Mayur Indian Kitchen and Out of India restaurant will provide vegetarian Indian meals for all of the participants.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Taipei's Luguanghe'an Park (綠光河岸公園) near Dingxi MRT station. Ticket prices are NT$400 per person (kids under 5 for free), which are available at all 3 Idiots Toast & Curry branches, Indian restaurants and all the branches of Mayur Indian Kitchen restaurants.

For tickets and information , please contact Andy Arya and Mayur Srivastav

Andy -0927605885

Mayur-0921004175