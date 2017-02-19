|
Spain to deport 200 Taiwanese to China
|
The China Post news staff February 19, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed deep regret over Spain's decision to extradite more than 200 Taiwanese fraud suspects to mainland China.
MOFA issued the statement after Spain resolved in a Cabinet meeting on Feb. 17 to send the suspects to mainland China at the request of Beijing authorities. A total of 269 Taiwanese and Chinese suspects were arrested by Spanish police last December for their involvement in telecom fraud.
The decision to extradite the 200-some Taiwanese suspects to mainland China undermined the interests of the Taiwanese people, MOFA said, adding that Spain had defied the "principle of nationality" and ignored the will of the suspects.
After the fraud ring was busted by Spain and mainland China last December, MOFA held negotiations with the Spanish government and issued an official request to extradite the suspects back to Taiwan for prosecution.
But as Spain and China have signed mutual judicial assistance and extradition agreements, the Spanish government did not respond positively to Taipei's request.
|
