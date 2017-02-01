2 Taiwan schools on Times list of most international universities

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Two Taiwanese universities have been listed among the world's most international universities, in the annual Times Higher Education rankings that were released Wednesday.

Among the 150 universities around the world on the list, Taiwan's National Tsing Hua University was ranked 144th and National Taiwan University 148th.

The rankings on the list of the World's Most International Universities 2017 take into consideration international staff, students and co-authors, and the schools' international reputations.

National Tsing Hua University gained an overall score of 34.4, while National Taiwan University scored 32.3.

Topping the list were the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich with an overall score of 97.1 and École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (96.7).

University of Hong Kong ranked third (96.5), followed by National University of Singapore (96) and Imperial College London (95.2).

In its report, Times Higher Education said that a striking feature of the upper reaches of the 150-institution table is the prominence of universities from relatively small, export-reliant countries, where English is an official language or is widely spoken.

Noting that the ranking was led by two Swiss universities, it said the Swiss representatives have the greatest average proportion of international staff and internationally co-authored publications, among all the countries in the ranking.